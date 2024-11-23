Open Menu

3 Each Khwarij Terrorists Killed, Injured In 2 Separate Engagements In KPK: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

3 each Khwarij terrorists killed, injured in 2 separate engagements in KPK: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed three Khwarij terrorists while three others injured in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces in general area Bara, Khyber District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly two Khwarij, Haqyar Afridi@ Khyberay and Gulla Jan, were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

In another incident, movement of group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one kharji was sent to hell, while three khwarij got injured, it further said.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the news release further said.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its border and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Border From Government

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

4 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

5 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

6 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

9 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan