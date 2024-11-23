3 Each Khwarij Terrorists Killed, Injured In 2 Separate Engagements In KPK: ISPR
Published November 23, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed three Khwarij terrorists while three others injured in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
“An intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces in general area Bara, Khyber District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly two Khwarij, Haqyar Afridi@ Khyberay and Gulla Jan, were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.
In another incident, movement of group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District.
Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one kharji was sent to hell, while three khwarij got injured, it further said.
“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the news release further said.
Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its border and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
