3 elite force Jawans arrested over killing youth

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Saddar Jaranwala police on Tuesday arrested three officials of Elite Force for killing a youth

in Chak No.353-GB Kot Kabeer.

A police spokesman said constables Naveed, Arshad and Tariq injured two youth, Dastgir and Ali Kamran,

in an alleged encounter on September 17 but, later on, Dastgir died during treatment in the hospital.

On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil directed the SSP Investigation to probe

the matter and take action against the responsible.

The police arrested the three constables in addition to lodging a murder case against them.