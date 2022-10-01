3 engineers working on 100-houses project announced by PM kidnapped

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The unidentified armed persons kidnapped three engineers who were working on 100 houses project announced by the Prime Minister for flood affected people here in Dabarra area.

According to police spokesman, the engineers including Naveed Pervaiz son of Pervaiz, Hasan Ikram son of Ikram and Ishaq Shah son of Sawar Shah were abducted while coming to tank city after performing their duty at the project site.

He said the police have recovered the car bearing number (ARK-492) which was under the use of abducted engineers. While a large-scale search operation has been started in the area to recover the staff, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had announced the construction of 100 houses for the flood victims in Korr-Qilla, a suburb of Tank.