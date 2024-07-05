Open Menu

3 Escapee Prisoners Of Rawalakot Jail Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 08:50 PM

3 escapee prisoners of Rawalakot Jail arrested

RAWALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The AJK police have arrested three out of 19 prisoners who had escaped after breaking District Jail Rawalakot on June 30.

Inspector General Prisons Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Tahir Imtiaz told APP over the telephone, quoting Superintendent of Police Rawalakot, that the three escapees arrested on Thursday included Nouman Asif s/o Muhammad Asif, Faizam Aziz s/o Abdul Aziz and Usman Afraz s/o Muhammad Afraz.

The prisoners had escaped from the prison on Sunday when they were being moved from barracks for the lunch. The jail staff failed to overcome and they succeeded in breaking the jail.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Police Jail Jammu Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 hour ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

4 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

4 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

6 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

7 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan