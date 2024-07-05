3 Escapee Prisoners Of Rawalakot Jail Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 08:50 PM
RAWALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The AJK police have arrested three out of 19 prisoners who had escaped after breaking District Jail Rawalakot on June 30.
Inspector General Prisons Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Tahir Imtiaz told APP over the telephone, quoting Superintendent of Police Rawalakot, that the three escapees arrested on Thursday included Nouman Asif s/o Muhammad Asif, Faizam Aziz s/o Abdul Aziz and Usman Afraz s/o Muhammad Afraz.
The prisoners had escaped from the prison on Sunday when they were being moved from barracks for the lunch. The jail staff failed to overcome and they succeeded in breaking the jail.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against corrupt officers ongoing in Punjab Food dept28 seconds ago
-
Senior minister announces major campaign to combat smog10 minutes ago
-
ECP clarifies news about Forms 45 of Lahore’s constituencies29 minutes ago
-
Karachi's district South is football nursery in Pakistan: Chairman Saddar30 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority; DIG Islamabad30 minutes ago
-
SBF organizes seminar on Transforming Pakistan through Women Leadership30 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Headquarters to review its functioning40 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Keir Starmer on victory in UK general elections40 minutes ago
-
Members New York State Assembly, American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee call on CM KP50 minutes ago
-
13 caught in Hazro police raid gambling den1 hour ago
-
13 gamblers held in Hazro1 hour ago
-
ATC confirms bail of 29 accused, rejects 11 in Jinnah House attack case1 hour ago