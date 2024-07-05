3 escapee prisoners of Rawalakot Jail arrested

RAWALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The AJK police have arrested three out of 19 prisoners who had escaped after breaking District Jail Rawalakot on June 30.

Inspector General Prisons Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Tahir Imtiaz told APP over the telephone, quoting Superintendent of Police Rawalakot, that the three escapees arrested on Thursday included Nouman Asif s/o Muhammad Asif, Faizam Aziz s/o Abdul Aziz and Usman Afraz s/o Muhammad Afraz.

The prisoners had escaped from the prison on Sunday when they were being moved from barracks for the lunch. The jail staff failed to overcome and they succeeded in breaking the jail.

APP/ahr/378