3 Fake Cops Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:17 PM
The police has arrested three fake cops during a random searching at a checkpoint
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police has arrested three fake cops during a random searching at a checkpoint.
According to the details, the personnel of Police Station Dhamyal Camp stopped the accused considering them suspicious on Monday.
Instead of showing their identity, the accused started arguing with the police and pretended to be police officials.
Police arrested all three accused who were identified as Nafees, Abdul Shakoor and Kashif.
During the searching, fake uniforms, weapons, visiting cards and other items were recovered from the accused.
A police spokesman said that a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence and will be punished.
Recent Stories
Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office
Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transf ..
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in upper parts of country from Feb ..
3 Fake cops arrested
Officers’ delegation visits FDA City
Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases
Minority cards distributed
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office58 seconds ago
-
3 Fake cops arrested2 minutes ago
-
Officers’ delegation visits FDA City2 minutes ago
-
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest14 minutes ago
-
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases14 minutes ago
-
Minority cards distributed14 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission14 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy projects14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience Day18 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process18 minutes ago
-
District Voters Education Committee holds meeting in Khairpur18 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign22 minutes ago