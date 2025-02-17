3 Fake cops arrested

The police has arrested three fake cops during a random searching at a checkpoint

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police has arrested three fake cops during a random searching at a checkpoint.

According to the details, the personnel of Police Station Dhamyal Camp stopped the accused considering them suspicious on Monday.

Instead of showing their identity, the accused started arguing with the police and pretended to be police officials.

Police arrested all three accused who were identified as Nafees, Abdul Shakoor and Kashif.

During the searching, fake uniforms, weapons, visiting cards and other items were recovered from the accused.

A police spokesman said that a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence and will be punished.