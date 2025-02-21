3 family members killed as stone-laden truck overturns onto house

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Three family members, including a teenage girl, lost their lives when a truck loaded with stones overturned onto their house, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed.

The incident took place at Basti Gulabi, Railway Phatak, Mouza Tataypur, where a heavy truck toppled over a house, burying the residents under the debris.

The deceased were identified as Muzamil (17), son of Aslam; Fatima (15), daughter of Aslam; and Aslam (40), son of Ahmed Bukhsh.

Rescue teams launched an operation and recovered three bodies from the rubble. Two other family members were found safe, it was said.

Local police were informed and after preliminary investigation, the bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for further procedures.