3 Farmers Booked For Burning Crop Residue

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Three farmers were booked for burning crop residue near Sargodha on Thursday.

According to official sources, inspection teams of the Agriculture Department visited various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found three farmers, identified as Muhammad Akbar, Irshad Ahmad and Muhammad Manzoor -- involved in burning of residue of crops.

On a report of the Agriculture Department officials, the police registered cases against the law violators.

