3 farmers booked over burning crop residues

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department have booked three farmers on the charge of burning residue of crops near here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team of the department visited Alipur Syeda village, Zain Pur and Phularwan Road and found that Amjad, Abdul Razaq and Manzoor Ahmad were involved in burning the crop residues.

The team got registered cases against the farmers.