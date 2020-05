3 FDA officers transferred

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has transferred three officers and directed them to report on their new posting offices with immediate effects.

FDA spokesman said today that Deputy Director Katchi Abadi Zafar Iqbal Qadri was transferred and posted as Deputy Director Estate Management-II while Assistant Director Katchi Abad Ghulam Rasool was transferred and posted as Assistant Director Estate Management-II FDA.

Similarly, Deputy Director Estate Management Muhammad Ashraf was transferred and posted as