3 FESCO employees dismissed over absence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Three officials of FESCO including a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) were removed from service on the charge of absent from duties.

According to FESCO spokesman here on Saturday, Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Umar Lodhi received complaints against SDO Operation Kala Bagh sub-division Asadullah Baig, Line Superintendent-I Qadeer Anwar and LS-1 Rural sub-division Gojra Zahid Rauf for absent from duties for a long time without informing officers concerned and getting permission from theauthorities.

These employees also failed to reply warnings and show cause notices. Therefore,the FESCO Chief Engineer Operation dismissed them from service.