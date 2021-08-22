UrduPoint.com

3 FESCO Employees Held For Stealing Wire

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested three employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the charge of stealing wire.

Police said on Sunday that security guards of main gate FESCO headquarters checked a suspected mini loader which was coming out of headquarters' premises at 1:30 a.m. and found 12 coils of copper wire wrapped in a blanket in the vehicle.

Security guards Zulfiqar Ahmad, Minhas and Akhtar Nawaz reported the matter to the police which arrested three Fesco employees with stolen copper wire weighing 530 kg and valuing Rs 500,000.

The accused were identified as Abdul Fareed Shah, the driver of mini loader and was working in Mannanwala subdivision, Muhammad Roshan working in TRW Workshop and Faiz Muhammadworking at dehydration plant.

A case has been registered against the accused.

