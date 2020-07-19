UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 FESCO Employees Removed From Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

3 FESCO employees removed from service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Three employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been removed from service over being absent from duty.

A FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that Commercial Superintendent Miss Aasia Batool of Revenue Office FESCO People's Colony, Commercial Assistant Muhammad Ehtisham of HR Directorate FESCO and Line Superintendent-1 Khalid Khan of Sarwar Shaheed Subdivision were absent from their duties for a long time.

They were repeatedly issued notices and warned to join duties otherwise, strict action would be taken against them, but they did not pay any heed to these notices.

Therefore, FESCO high authority has removed these three employees from service, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Company Sunday From FESCO

Recent Stories

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

20 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

3 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

4 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.