3 FESCO officers promoted in grade-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Three officers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been promoted in grade-20 after formal approval of the board of Directors (BoD) of the company in its meeting, here on Thursday.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that Director General HR Nasar Hayat Mekan had issued a notification of promotion of the officers and they were assigned duties at their new posts.

He said Additional Director General HR Athar Ayub Chaudhry was promoted in grade-20 as Director General (Admin) while Additional Chief Engineer (Operations) Jhang Circle Nazar Muhammad Dabb was promoted in grade-20 as Chief Engineer FESCO.

Similarly, Additional Chief Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub was promoted in grade-20 as Chief Engineer (Planning & Design) FESCO, he added.