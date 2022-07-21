UrduPoint.com

3 FESCO Officers Promoted In Grade-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 07:33 PM

3 FESCO officers promoted in grade-20

Three officers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been promoted in grade-20 after formal approval of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the company in its meeting, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Three officers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been promoted in grade-20 after formal approval of the board of Directors (BoD) of the company in its meeting, here on Thursday.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that Director General HR Nasar Hayat Mekan had issued a notification of promotion of the officers and they were assigned duties at their new posts.

He said Additional Director General HR Athar Ayub Chaudhry was promoted in grade-20 as Director General (Admin) while Additional Chief Engineer (Operations) Jhang Circle Nazar Muhammad Dabb was promoted in grade-20 as Chief Engineer FESCO.

Similarly, Additional Chief Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub was promoted in grade-20 as Chief Engineer (Planning & Design) FESCO, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Circle FESCO

Recent Stories

Pak-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group in Senat ..

Pak-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group in Senate holds meeting with Canadian ..

6 seconds ago
 SOPs execution must to avert untoward incident in ..

SOPs execution must to avert untoward incident in Muharram-ul-Haram: Ashrafi

7 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sindh inquires health of MPA Saleem ..

Chief Minister Sindh inquires health of MPA Saleem Hingoro

59 seconds ago
 6,979,016 people immunised COVID-19 shot; 14 more ..

6,979,016 people immunised COVID-19 shot; 14 more cases surfaced in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 Turkish Ambassador meets COAS, lauds Pakistan's ro ..

Turkish Ambassador meets COAS, lauds Pakistan's role for regional stability

1 minute ago
 K-Electric delegation visits FESCO

K-Electric delegation visits FESCO

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.