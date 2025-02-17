Open Menu

3 FESCO Officers Sentenced For Contempt

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM

Additional District & Sessions Faisalabad sentenced 3 FESCO officers for three months in prison and ordered confiscation of their properties in a contempt of court case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Additional District & Sessions Faisalabad sentenced 3 FESCO officers for three months in prison and ordered confiscation of their properties in a contempt of court case.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Sheikh Ijaz Pervaiz pronounced the verdict in the case of Qasim Ali vs. FESCO and others, where the court had previously ordered for installation of an electricity meter and restoration of the connection but the FESCO officials failed to comply with the court orders. Therefore, the applicant filed a contempt of court case in the competent court of law.

The learned judge sentenced the Executive Engineer (XEN) of FESCO Peoples’ Colony Division Faheem Shah, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of FESCO Batala Colony Subdivision Mian Umair and Line Superintendent (LS) Batala Colony Subdivision Muhammad Farooq.

The court directed the SHO Civil Lines police station to immediately arrest the three officers and sent them to the district jail for to serve the sentence.

The learned judge also directed the Commissioner of Faisalabad Division to confiscate their properties within three days and submit a report to the court. The court also ordered the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to ensure compliance with the court’s directives and submit a report positively within three days.

