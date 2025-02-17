3 FESCO Officers Sentenced For Contempt
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM
Additional District & Sessions Faisalabad sentenced 3 FESCO officers for three months in prison and ordered confiscation of their properties in a contempt of court case
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Additional District & Sessions Faisalabad sentenced 3 FESCO officers for three months in prison and ordered confiscation of their properties in a contempt of court case.
Additional District & Sessions Judge Sheikh Ijaz Pervaiz pronounced the verdict in the case of Qasim Ali vs. FESCO and others, where the court had previously ordered for installation of an electricity meter and restoration of the connection but the FESCO officials failed to comply with the court orders. Therefore, the applicant filed a contempt of court case in the competent court of law.
The learned judge sentenced the Executive Engineer (XEN) of FESCO Peoples’ Colony Division Faheem Shah, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of FESCO Batala Colony Subdivision Mian Umair and Line Superintendent (LS) Batala Colony Subdivision Muhammad Farooq.
The court directed the SHO Civil Lines police station to immediately arrest the three officers and sent them to the district jail for to serve the sentence.
The learned judge also directed the Commissioner of Faisalabad Division to confiscate their properties within three days and submit a report to the court. The court also ordered the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to ensure compliance with the court’s directives and submit a report positively within three days.
Recent Stories
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases
Minority cards distributed
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..
Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025
Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..
Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process
PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket final
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest7 seconds ago
-
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases8 seconds ago
-
Minority cards distributed10 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission11 seconds ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy projects13 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience Day5 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process5 minutes ago
-
District Voters Education Committee holds meeting in Khairpur5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign8 minutes ago
-
PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt officers profiles8 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court8 minutes ago
-
Two traffic cops dismissed9 minutes ago