3 FIA Officials Terminated On Charges Of Misconduct, Misuse Of Power, Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 12:43 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismissed three officials including one inspector and two sub-inspectors from service on charges of misconduct, misuse of power and corruption

Those who have been dismissed from service include; inspector Shabbir Ahmed Chandio of Karachi Zone, sub-inspector Gulzar Ahmad of Faisalabad Zone and sub- inspector Uzma Aslam of Lahore Zone, said the FIA spokesperson on Thursday.

Similarly, disciplinary action was taken against sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar who has been awarded punishment of forfeiture of one year approved service while the appeal of driver constable Tauqeer Abbas has been rejected, the Spokesman said.

