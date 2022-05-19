3 FIA officials terminated on charges of misconduct, misuse of power, corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismissed three officials including one inspector and two sub-inspectors from service on charges of misconduct, misuse of power and corruption.

Those who have been dismissed from service include; inspector Shabbir Ahmed Chandio of Karachi Zone, sub-inspector Gulzar Ahmad of Faisalabad Zone and sub- inspector Uzma Aslam of Lahore Zone, said the FIA spokesperson on Thursday.

Similarly, disciplinary action was taken against sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar who has been awarded punishment of forfeiture of one year approved service while the appeal of driver constable Tauqeer Abbas has been rejected, the Spokesman said.