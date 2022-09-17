3 flour mills, 10 shops sealed over hoarding govt flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Food department has launched a mega crackdown against hoarding and artificial shortage of flour and sealed three flour mills and ten shops over hoarding government flour.

District food Controller Ahmad Javed has conducted raids in different areas of the city under the directions of DC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo.

DFC also imposed Rs one lac fine on flour mills and shops.

DC said that the sale of government flour on high prices and hoarding would not be tolerated at any cost.

Giving ultimatum, DC directed flour mills to ensure supply of flour in the market as per quota.

DFC Ahmad Javed said that the shopkeepers could face three years imprisonment over embazzlement of flour.

He said that there was no shortage of wheat and flour across the district.