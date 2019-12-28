UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Friends Die In Road Mishap In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:07 PM

3 friends die in road mishap in Gujranwala

Three friends have died being hit by dumper while riding on motorcycle here

GUJRANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Three friends have died being hit by dumper while riding on motorcycle here.A speedy dumper hit a motorcycle Saturday on Hafizabad road Gujranwala leaving three persons dead.

The victims identified as Habib ur Rehman, Muhammad Nawaz and Dilawar Hussain were friends. They all died on the spot.On information rescue team rushed to the scene. The bodies have been shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings. Driver left the dumper and fled the spot .Police are searching for fleeing driver.The victims were residents of Ludhewala.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Road Died Gujranwala Hafizabad All

Recent Stories

Why You Won't Get the Flu and a Cold at the Same T ..

25 seconds ago

RWP will be made polio free till March 31, 2020

28 seconds ago

Sindh government behind gas crisis in the province ..

30 seconds ago

5 die, 10 injured bus overturns in Bahawalpur

32 seconds ago

China gifts 200 sets of ' King Gesar' to Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs invited to invest in Hangzhou Qianta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.