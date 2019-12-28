3 friends die in road mishap in Gujranwala

Three friends have died being hit by dumper while riding on motorcycle here

GUJRANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Three friends have died being hit by dumper while riding on motorcycle here.A speedy dumper hit a motorcycle Saturday on Hafizabad road Gujranwala leaving three persons dead.

The victims identified as Habib ur Rehman, Muhammad Nawaz and Dilawar Hussain were friends. They all died on the spot.On information rescue team rushed to the scene. The bodies have been shifted to hospital for medico legal proceedings. Driver left the dumper and fled the spot .Police are searching for fleeing driver.The victims were residents of Ludhewala.