3 gamblers, 4 drug dealers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 7,200 and three mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers identified as Shakeel, Shoaib and Naeem.

Police have registered cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested four drug dealers and liquor suppliers during a raid.

Westridge police held two drug dealers Bakhtawar and Abdullah and recovered 1.7 kg drugs from their possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police arrested Imran and recovered 560 grams of charas from his possession.

while, Mandra police nabbed Jamal, after recovering 05 liters of liquor from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.