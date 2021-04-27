3 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three alleged gamblers in Jhal Chakiyan police precincts and recovered four mobile-phone sets and three motorcycles from them.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that a police team conducted a raid at Chak No 66-NB and arrested Danial, Amir Hussain and Mohsin Khan over gambling charges. A case was registered against the accused under the anti-gambling act.