UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Gamblers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

3 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three alleged gamblers in Jhal Chakiyan police precincts and recovered four mobile-phone sets and three motorcycles from them.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that a police team conducted a raid at Chak No 66-NB and arrested Danial, Amir Hussain and Mohsin Khan over gambling charges. A case was registered against the accused under the anti-gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mohsin Khan From

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

29 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

32 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

30 seconds ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

31 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

33 seconds ago

'Terrorists' may have killed missing foreigners in ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.