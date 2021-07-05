3 Gamblers Held With Stake Money
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested three gamblers in Jhal Chakiyan police precincts and recovered stake money from them.
A police spokesman said on Monday that a team conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Idrees, Aslam Ali and Shahbaz Hussain engaged in gambling on cards. Police recovered stake money of Rs 6,700 from them.
A case was registered against the accused.