3 gamblers held with stake money

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police arrested three gamblers in Jhal Chakiyan police precincts and recovered stake money from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a team conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Idrees, Aslam Ali and Shahbaz Hussain engaged in gambling on cards. Police recovered stake money of Rs 6,700 from them.

A case was registered against the accused.