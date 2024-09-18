3 gangs busted, 11 outlaws arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Attock Police on Wednesday busted three gangs and arrested 11 outlaws in separate operations across Hazro, Hassanabdal, and Fatehjang cities.

The police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 7 million, including Rs 3 million in cash, a car, nine motorcycles, cell phones, and various weapons.

According to District Police Officer Dr. Ghais Gull, the Hazro Police apprehended a six-member robber gang, comprising Waqar, Zahir, Wanab, Ijaz, Saleem, and Ameen, who confessed to 13 robbery and snatching incidents in rural and urban areas.

In Fatehjang, three robbers arrested, identified as Atif, Muneeb, and Haris, were involved in multiple robberies and snatchings.

In Hassanabdal, police arrested two members of a gang identified as Saif and Dilnawaz and confessed to seven theft, robbery, and snatching incidents.

Attock Police have registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

