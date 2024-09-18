Open Menu

3 Gangs Busted, 11 Outlaws Arrested In Attock

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 08:10 PM

3 gangs busted, 11 outlaws arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Attock Police on Wednesday busted three gangs and arrested 11 outlaws in separate operations across Hazro, Hassanabdal, and Fatehjang cities.

The police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 7 million, including Rs 3 million in cash, a car, nine motorcycles, cell phones, and various weapons. 

According to District Police Officer Dr. Ghais Gull, the Hazro Police apprehended a six-member robber gang, comprising Waqar, Zahir, Wanab, Ijaz, Saleem, and Ameen, who confessed to 13 robbery and snatching incidents in rural and urban areas.

In Fatehjang, three robbers arrested, identified as Atif, Muneeb, and Haris, were involved in multiple robberies and snatchings. 

In Hassanabdal, police arrested two members of a gang identified as Saif and Dilnawaz and confessed to seven theft, robbery, and snatching incidents.

Attock Police have registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations. 

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Car Robbery Attock Hazro Million

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

32 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

38 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

2 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

7 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

8 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan