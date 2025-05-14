3 Gangs Busted, 6 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Civil Lines police have busted three dacoit gangs by arresting their six active members including ring leaders from different parts of Faisalabad and recovered eight motorcycle and other items from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in arresting 6 dacoits including Bilal, Azeem, Muhammad Waleed (ring leaders), Nasir, Sultan and Dildar who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.
The police recovered 8 snatched motorcycles, cash of Rs.959,000/-, mobile phones and other items from their possession.
The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
