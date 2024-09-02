3 Gangs Busted, 8 Robbers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:30 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The police claimed to have busted three robber gangs by arresting their 8 active members from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sub Inspector Muzaffar Ali Khokhar, incharge police post Sabzi Mandi, conducted raids and arrested three robbers including ringleader Waqas alias Kashi, Waseem alias Bhaggo and Khurram alias Billa, who were wanted in 18 cases of robbery, dacoity, etc.
The police recovered Rs.400,000, illicit pistols, more than one dozen mobile phones and other items from their possession.
Similarly, SHO Chak Jhumra police station Ali Ikram Goraya arrested three robbers including Shaukat, Sheharyar and Gull Zain who were wanted in various cases.
The police recovered eight motorcycles, Rs.500,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.
Meanwhile, SHO Tarkhani police station Adil Gulfam also arrested two robbers including Mujahid and Babar who were wanted to the police in different cases.
The police recovered Rs.1 million, mobile phones and other items from their possession.
All the accused were locked behind bars while an investigations is under progress, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robbers kill man on resistance2 minutes ago
-
DC Okara vows to empower farmers with Kisan card initiative11 minutes ago
-
First-year student crushed to death by landslide at Tarbela dam11 minutes ago
-
Kotri barrage in medium flood22 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches rural cleaning drive, 'Suthra Punjab' program to tackle garbage, sewage issues22 minutes ago
-
Focal person claims rainwater cleared in record time42 minutes ago
-
Focal person Rain emergency Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciates Civic agencies for dewatering rain water1 hour ago
-
DPO Rahim Yar Khan vows to crack down on crime1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi attends Oxford Alumni Community Pakistan event, expresses support for national dialog ..2 hours ago
-
118,904 citizens get driving licences in Multan3 hours ago
-
01 killed, 2 injured in blast3 hours ago
-
Lahore Museum displays 'Wonders of Thailand'3 hours ago