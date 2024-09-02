3 gangs busted, 8 robbers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The police claimed to have busted three robber gangs by arresting their 8 active members from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sub Inspector Muzaffar Ali Khokhar, incharge police post Sabzi Mandi, conducted raids and arrested three robbers including ringleader Waqas alias Kashi, Waseem alias Bhaggo and Khurram alias Billa, who were wanted in 18 cases of robbery, dacoity, etc.

The police recovered Rs.400,000, illicit pistols, more than one dozen mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Similarly, SHO Chak Jhumra police station Ali Ikram Goraya arrested three robbers including Shaukat, Sheharyar and Gull Zain who were wanted in various cases.

The police recovered eight motorcycles, Rs.500,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Tarkhani police station Adil Gulfam also arrested two robbers including Mujahid and Babar who were wanted to the police in different cases.

The police recovered Rs.1 million, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

All the accused were locked behind bars while an investigations is under progress, the spokesman added.