3 gangs of dacoits, a bike-lifter gang smashed

KHANEWAL, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik Tuesday announced that the police have successfully smashed four gangs of criminals involved in house dacoities, highway robberies and motorcycle lifting.

He told a news conference that Amin gang was notorious for committing dacoities at homes, while Muhammad Asim alias Asmo gang and Sargana gang were involved in highway robberies.

The three gangs have suffered a major set back with the arrest of a dozen gang members and their ring leaders. Total fourteen accused were arrested including two belonging to bike lifter gang.

Those arrested included Amin gang leader Muhammad Amin and members Ghulam Shabbir, Shahbaz, Safdar and Jafar.

Asim gang leader namely Muhammad Asim, and members including Saahil, Shan and Munawar Hussain besides Sargana gang leader Zakaullah, and members Liaqat Ali and Kashif Ali. Hayat gang leader Muhammad Hayat besides Muhammad Usman involved in motorcycle lifting were also arrested.

Looted and stolen goods worth Rs1.5 million were recovered and 21 cases were traced successfully, the DPO said adding the operation was carried out by Khanewal Sadar, Kohna and city police stations under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Circle.