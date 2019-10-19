UrduPoint.com
3 Gangsters Held With Weapons In Faisalabad

Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Sadar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Sadar police conducted raids near Chak No.214-RB and arrested three bandits identified as Maqsood and Shakeel, etc. red-handed while looting passerby.

The police recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

