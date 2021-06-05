3 girls among 10 abducted in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 10 persons including three girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that unidentified persons kidnapped 4-year-old Rehana Bibi from Lorry Adda, Alia, daughter of Amin Asif, from Anarkali Bazaar and Zumra Bibi from Raza Abad.

Also, 26-year-old Syed Waqas Ali and his 20-year-old cousin Owais were abducted from Kutchery Bazaar.

Similarly, Bilal Zafar, Abdul Qadeer and Nadeem Malik were abducted from D-Type Colony whereas 33-year-old Allah Dad was abducted from Sadhar and 30-year-old Naeemul Hasan from Sammundri Road.

The police have registered separate cases.