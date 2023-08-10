Open Menu

3 Girls Drown, Body Of One Fished Out

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

3 girls drown, body of one fished out

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Three girls drowned in Sutlej River near Ganju Shah village of Bahawalnagar, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, three girls drowned in the river while playing on the banks of the floodwater near Ganju Shah village of Mauzakot Makhdoom, Bahawalnagar.

The body of a girl, identified as Shahmoon (11), was fished out and search for the other two was underway till filing of the report.

