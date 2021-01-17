3 grade 19 officers transferred to Health Department GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Three officers of grade 19 were transferred to Health Department of Gilgit Baltistan.

According to a notification issued by the Health Department, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Director Planning and Procurement Health Department has been posted as Director EPI GB and Dr.

Muhammad Shakeel Director EPI was posted as Director Health Gilgit Region.

However, Dr. Iqbal Rasool Director Health Gilgit region had been posted as Director Planning and Procurement.