3 Gujar Khan Police Cops Held For Having Links With Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:13 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested three patrolling police officials for having links with drug dealers.

The arrested suspects included Sub-Inspector Adnan and constables Mudassar and Waqas of the Patrolling Police, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

According to initial investigation, the Gujar Khan Police during a raid for the arrest of some accused involved in a case of heinous crime had recovered a huge consignment of drugs from their hideout. The accused police officials allegedly in collusion with the drug dealers showed less quantity of the drugs recovered in the first information report and trafficked the remaining.

On establishment of their links with the drug dealers, the police arrested the three cops and got their five-day physical remand, the spokesman said.

He further said that the backing of criminal elements by such policemen while taking undue advantage of their powers was intolerable and a strict departmental action had also been recommended against the accused.

