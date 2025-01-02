3 Gujar Khan Police Cops Held For Having Links With Drug Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:13 PM
The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested three patrolling police officials for having links with drug dealers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Thursday arrested three patrolling police officials for having links with drug dealers.
The arrested suspects included Sub-Inspector Adnan and constables Mudassar and Waqas of the Patrolling Police, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
According to initial investigation, the Gujar Khan Police during a raid for the arrest of some accused involved in a case of heinous crime had recovered a huge consignment of drugs from their hideout. The accused police officials allegedly in collusion with the drug dealers showed less quantity of the drugs recovered in the first information report and trafficked the remaining.
On establishment of their links with the drug dealers, the police arrested the three cops and got their five-day physical remand, the spokesman said.
He further said that the backing of criminal elements by such policemen while taking undue advantage of their powers was intolerable and a strict departmental action had also been recommended against the accused.
Recent Stories
Pak Navy ships visit Iranian Port Bandar Abbas
DC Khairpur vows to take action against profiteers
3 Gujar Khan Police cops held for having links with drug dealers
Actress Nargis, husband reconcile
21 arrested in crackdown on illegal Sheesha Cafés
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $16.41 billion
Drug peddler held with heroin
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar
Famous poet Abid Rashid honored
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for ..
DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances
9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak Navy ships visit Iranian Port Bandar Abbas1 minute ago
-
DC Khairpur vows to take action against profiteers1 minute ago
-
3 Gujar Khan Police cops held for having links with drug dealers1 minute ago
-
Actress Nargis, husband reconcile2 minutes ago
-
21 arrested in crackdown on illegal Sheesha Cafés2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with heroin7 minutes ago
-
Famous poet Abid Rashid honored7 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for donating medicines f ..7 minutes ago
-
DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances7 minutes ago
-
9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab7 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area7 minutes ago
-
DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly7 minutes ago