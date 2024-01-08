Open Menu

3 Gunned Down In Broad Daylight Shooting

Published January 08, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Three people lost their lives including an eight years old girl while three others sustained injuries on Monday in a firing incident on a vehicle in the precincts of Chontra police station.

According to police the victims were identified as Shuja Younis, Atif, and Anabiya, while Falak Sher, Saqib, and Tabanda sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital, private news channels reported.

Preliminary reports from the police suggested that the assailants, driven by longstanding enmity, ambushed the victims as they were entering their vehicle.

The indiscriminate firing resulted in the tragic demise of three individuals and left three others critically wounded.

Meanwhile, in a firing incident on Range Road in Rawalpindi, an Overseas Pakistani reportedly was shot dead upon resistance.

Rawalpindi Police said that the accused were wearing fake police uniforms and managed to escape by snatching Currency, valuables, and the deceased’s travel documents.

