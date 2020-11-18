3 hardened criminals of Bosan gang arrested

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Rajanpur police have arrested three hardened criminals belonging to notorious Bosan gang who were in the hiding for the last many years to escape the law.

DPO Faisal Gulzar said that an operation clean up was in progress in Rajanpur to bring to book all the history sheeters involved in dacoity, murder and robbery cases and had been on the run since long.

Those arrested included Imtiaz Hussain Bosan involved in 46 cases, Khalil Ahmad Jatoi (15 cases) and Hashim Jatoi (5 cases), the DPO said adding that charges of dacoity, robbery, murder, and theft were leveled against these criminals in above mentioned 46 cases.

He said that police was also working against motorcycle snatching gangs.

He said that police recovered looted valuables including a motorcycle, mobile phones besides weapons including a Kalashanakov, and two 30 bore pistols.

The DPO commended the performance of PS Fazalpur SHO Abdur Rauf and his team for the achievement.