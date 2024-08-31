Open Menu

3 Held, 16 Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

3 held, 16 cases registered for overpricing essentials in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates have conducted inspections at 1,218 locations, leading to the arrest of three individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media on Saturday that 16 cases had been registered over violations of the government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 600,000 had been imposed for 152 instances of non-compliance, he added.

The DC emphasised that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at the government-approved prices.

All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate lists, and strict action was being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Punjab chief minister, no leniency would be shown towards those indulging in overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, the district administration discovered dengue larvae at 1,939 locations and registered 80 cases for violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs). Over the past 24 hours, 53,830 hotspots were inspected, and 52,525 containers were checked.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Sale Price Market Media All

Recent Stories

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

2 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

16 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

16 hours ago
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

16 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

16 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

16 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan