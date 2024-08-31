3 Held, 16 Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates have conducted inspections at 1,218 locations, leading to the arrest of three individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media on Saturday that 16 cases had been registered over violations of the government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 600,000 had been imposed for 152 instances of non-compliance, he added.
The DC emphasised that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.
Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at the government-approved prices.
All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate lists, and strict action was being taken against those failing to comply.
Following the directives of the Punjab chief minister, no leniency would be shown towards those indulging in overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.
Meanwhile, the district administration discovered dengue larvae at 1,939 locations and registered 80 cases for violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs). Over the past 24 hours, 53,830 hotspots were inspected, and 52,525 containers were checked.
