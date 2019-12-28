3 held, 2000 kites recovered in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Jhang Bazaar police arrested three shopkeepers from Jhang Road and recovered 2000 kites from their possession.

Police said on Saturday police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a shop situated at Saif Abad Chowk, Jhang Road and seized more than 2000 kites and other paraphernalia.