3 Held, 2000 Kites Recovered In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Jhang Bazaar police arrested three shopkeepers from Jhang Road and recovered 2000 kites from their possession.
Police said on Saturday police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a shop situated at Saif Abad Chowk, Jhang Road and seized more than 2000 kites and other paraphernalia.