3 held during crackdown on fireworks, kite sellers in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In a crackdown on kite and fireworks sellers, the district police arrested three people and recovered kites, strings and fireworks tools.

According to a police spokesman, after receiving numerous public complaints District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed the police stations to take action against the people involved in the business of kites and fireworks.

Following these directions, a team of the City police station led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur raided different shops.

The police arrested three accused and recovered several kites, chemical strings, and fireworks tools from them.

The arrested accused included Zubair Akram son of Akram, Muhammad Atiq son of Muhammad Ali, and Aman Ullah son of Abdullah.

The police also registered separate cases against them.