3 held for bear-baiting in Sargodha district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A Wildlife Department team in Sargodha arrested three individuals involved in bear-baiting near Jhal Chakian.

A bear, used for dancing and dog fight by handlers, was also rescued. Cases were registered against the accused, identified as Samar and Akram, and the rescued bear is being shifted to a rehabilitation centre.

The province-wide combing operation has so far resulted in the rescue of 17 bears. Additionally, 13,453 birds and 349 wild animals have been secured in various actions.

Over Rs. 12.5 million in fines have been imposed, and challans were issued to 550 individuals.

The Wildlife Department continues its crackdown on illegal hunting. In Rawalpindi and Gujjar Khan, several hunters were caught in departmental raids. Eleven hunters were penalized, and brown partridges and other species were recovered. A total fine of Rs. 185,000 was imposed, and hunting nets were confiscated. The recovered partridges were released back into the wild.