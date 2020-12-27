UrduPoint.com
3 Held For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

3 held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three persons for carrying weapons from different part of city here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police held Mukaram Khan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession while Wah Cantt police arrested Gul Khan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Similarly, Chuntra police nabbed Anees Afzal and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding no one would be allowed to carry out any illegal activity.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against the criminals and anti-social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

