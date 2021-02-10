3 held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons netted three accused from different areas besides recovering weapons and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Naseerabad, Westridge, Jatli PS conducted raids against illegal weapons' holders and managed to arrest three accused namely Tanveer Khan, Abdul Jalil and Sajjid Hussain.

Police also recovered 3 pistols 30 bore with ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered cases against all of them while investigation was underway.