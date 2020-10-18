UrduPoint.com
3 Held For Decanting Gas Illegally

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

3 held for decanting gas illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol illegally and recovered refilling equipment from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, Rata Amral police have arrested accused namely Minhas for illegally refueling gas cylinders while accused Haseeb was also held for openly selling petrol.

Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested accused identified as Muhammad Waqas for illegally refueling gas cylinders.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

