3 Held For Decanting Gas Illegally

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 09:40 PM

3 held for decanting gas illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested three accused for illegally refilling gas, selling petrol openly and recovered gas cylinders and other refilling equipment from their possession.

According to the informed police spokesman, during the operation, Airport police held two accused three accused namely Fahad Ali, Junaid Iqbal and Ajab Khan for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly besides police have recovered the gadgets, refilling instruments from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in illegal businesses.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

