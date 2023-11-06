3 held for displaying arms on social media

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Dera police have arrested three accused for displaying weapons on a social media platform and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Paharpur police station SHO Faheem Abbas arrested three people for uploading their pictures and videos on Social media in which they were seen brandishing weapons.

The arrested accused included Muhammad Aziz son of Ameer Hussain, Muhammad Shehryar so of Liaquat and Muhammad Adeel son of Haji Aurangzeb residents of Laar.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from their possession. The case was also registered against the arrested accused.

In another action, the Paharpur police also arrested two other accused namely Bazed son of Doran Khan, Mir Ajab son of Muhammad and Muhammad Naeem son of Waheed Uddin during snap checking.