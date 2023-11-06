Open Menu

3 Held For Displaying Arms On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

3 held for displaying arms on social media

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Dera police have arrested three accused for displaying weapons on a social media platform and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Paharpur police station SHO Faheem Abbas arrested three people for uploading their pictures and videos on Social media in which they were seen brandishing weapons.

The arrested accused included Muhammad Aziz son of Ameer Hussain, Muhammad Shehryar so of Liaquat and Muhammad Adeel son of Haji Aurangzeb residents of Laar.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from their possession. The case was also registered against the arrested accused.

In another action, the Paharpur police also arrested two other accused namely Bazed son of Doran Khan, Mir Ajab son of Muhammad and Muhammad Naeem son of Waheed Uddin during snap checking.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Circle Media From

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

2 hours ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

7 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan