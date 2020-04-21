3 held for displaying weapons on social media

Police arrested three youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Police arrested three youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media.

Police said on Tuesday that Nabeel Jatt and Zubair Sheikh, residents of People's Colony displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Taking action, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

A special police team conducted raids and arrested the accused.

Similarly, City Sammundri police arrested Shehzaib for displaying a 222-bore rifle on social media.

The police have recovered weapons and bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.