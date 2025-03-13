Open Menu

3 Held For Gambling On Cards With Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

3 held for gambling on cards with stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Wah Cantt Police on Thursday arrested three accused for gambling on cards with the amount at stake.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused identified as Arshad, Ishaq and Rafaqat were caught red-handed while playing cards.

Besides the bet money of Rs 22,800, three mobile phones, playing cards and a motorcycle were also seized, the spokesman said.

