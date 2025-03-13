3 held for gambling on cards with stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Wah Cantt Police on Thursday arrested three accused for gambling on cards with the amount at stake.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused identified as Arshad, Ishaq and Rafaqat were caught red-handed while playing cards.

Besides the bet money of Rs 22,800, three mobile phones, playing cards and a motorcycle were also seized, the spokesman said.