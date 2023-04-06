Close
3 Held For Getting Free Flour On Fake Tokens

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

3 held for getting free flour on fake tokens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested three people including on the charge of getting free flour on fake tokens.   According to police, In-charge flour distribution point sports Complex Sammundri Muhammad Rafiq apprehended two persons Farhan, etc.

while getting free flour bags on bogus tokens and handed them over to the area police.

The police recovered 32 fake tokens from their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

  Meanwhile, ASI Sadr Tandlianwala police station Muhammad Rafe during patrolling intercepted a suspected rickshaw near Chak No.452-GB and seized 21 bags of free flour. He arrested Baildar of Agriculture Department Abdur Razzaq, resident of Chak No.171-GB who was transporting themto various hotels for a sale after getting on fake tokens.  Cases have been registered against the accused.

