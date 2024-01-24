3 held for getting money to send people abroad illegally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three people on Wednesday for getting money from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for employment.

According to a spokesman of the agency, a raid was conducted in Sabzazar area of Lahore and Mudassar Hayat and Gulzar Awan were arrested from Al-Imran Trade and Technical Centre.

The arrested accused were running an organisation without licence to send people to various countries including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries. The FIA recovered seven passports and numerous travel documents.

In a separate operation, Mohammad Bilal was arrested from Okara for getting Rs. 245,000 from a citizen on the pretext of sending him to Saudi Arabia. He had gone into hiding after getting the money.