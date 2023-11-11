Open Menu

3 Held For Illegal Gas Decanting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

3 held for illegal gas decanting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Three shopkeepers were booked for running illegal business of gas decanting in and around the city on Saturday.

According to official sources, a Civil Defence team checked various shops and sealed Muhammad Afzal LPG gas shop at Chak No 88-NB, Amir Gas Shop and Irshad LPG Refilling Shop in Sahiwal.

Police concerned have registered cases against the violators.

