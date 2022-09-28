UrduPoint.com

3 Held For Illegally Decanting LPG

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

3 held for illegally decanting LPG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three persons for illegally decanting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in cylinders during operation here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Police have also seized filling instruments and other related items from their possession.

During course of action, New Town police nabbed three Haider Ali, Abid and Sarwar who were refilling gas cylinders and recovered gas cylinders and other related items from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of police team adding that the actions against the law-breaking elements will be continued without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police also apprehended 43 alm-seekers from various areas of the city.

Related Topics

LPG Police Rawalpindi Progress Gas All From

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

12 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

40 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.