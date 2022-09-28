3 held for illegally decanting LPG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three persons for illegally decanting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in cylinders during operation here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Police have also seized filling instruments and other related items from their possession.

During course of action, New Town police nabbed three Haider Ali, Abid and Sarwar who were refilling gas cylinders and recovered gas cylinders and other related items from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of police team adding that the actions against the law-breaking elements will be continued without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police also apprehended 43 alm-seekers from various areas of the city.