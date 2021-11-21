UrduPoint.com

3 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:50 PM

3 held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

Chuntra Police held Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered Kalashnikov and 60 rounds from his possession.

Similarly, Airport Police nabbed Mohammad Shahzeb and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody while Kotli Sattian arrested arrested Hussain and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

