3 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman.
Chuntra Police held Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered Kalashnikov and 60 rounds from his possession.
Similarly, Airport Police nabbed Mohammad Shahzeb and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody while Kotli Sattian arrested arrested Hussain and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.