3 Held For Possessing Illegal Arms, Ammunition
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:11 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested three persons and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession here on Saturday.
Sadiqabad police arrested accused Bilal Abbas and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Airport police held Arsalan and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody.
Kalar Syedan Police nabbed Manzoor Hussain and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.