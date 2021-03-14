3 held for possessing illegal arms, ammunition

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested three persons and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession here on Saturday.

Sadiqabad police arrested accused Bilal Abbas and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Airport police held Arsalan and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Kalar Syedan Police nabbed Manzoor Hussain and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.