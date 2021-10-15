3 held for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three persons besides recovering three pistols of 30 bore, and ammunition from their possession.

According to police spokesman, he informed that Saddar Beroni police held Muhammad Imran and Haroon ul Rashid and recovered two pistols of 30 bore and ammunition from their possessions.

Waris Khan police rounded up one accused Nazar Hussain and seized one 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue theirraids against lawbreakers.